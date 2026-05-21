CAN U17: the complete calendar and results

After losing its crown during the last edition, Senegal is once again attacking the title during the U17 CAN which takes place in Morocco from May 13 to June 2, 2026. The Cubs have won their ticket for the quarters, as well as for the U17 World Cup. Here is the full schedule and results.

The CAN U17 groups

Group A : Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia

Group B : Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo

Group C : Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique

Group D : SenegalSouth Africa, Algeria, Ghana

The CAN U17 match schedule

Group stage (GMT times)

May 13

Egypt 0-0 Ethiopia

Ivory Coast 2-0 Cameroon

Uganda 3-0 DR Congo

Morocco 1-1 Tunisia

May 14

Mali 0-0 Angola

Senegal 1-2 South Africa

Tanzania 3-0 Mozambique

Algeria 2-2 Ghana

May 16

Tunisia 1-2 Egypt

Cameroon 1-0 Uganda

Ethiopia 1-2 Morocco

DR Congo 0-1 Ivory Coast

May 17

Angola 0-3 Tanzania

South Africa 0-2 Algeria

Ghana 0-1 Senegal

Mozambique 1-1 Mali

May 19

Ivory Coast 2-2 Uganda

Cameroon 1-0 DR Congo

Morocco 2-1 Egypt

Tunisia 0-1 Ethiopia

May 20

Mali 2-1 Tanzania

Angola 1-2 Mozambique

Senegal 2-1 Algeria

South Africa 1-3 Ghana

Dams

May 23

4 p.m.: Ethiopia – Mozambique

7 p.m.: Uganda – Ghana

Quarter-finals

May 24

1 p.m.: Tanzania – Algeria (Q1)

4 p.m.: Ivory Coast – Egypt (Q2

4 p.m.: Senegal – Mali (Q3)

7 p.m.: Morocco – Cameroon (Q4)

Semi-finals

May 28

4 p.m.: Winner Q2 – Winner Q3 (Half 2)

7 p.m.: Winner Q1 – Winner Q4 (Half 1)

Small finale

June 1

7 p.m.: Loser half 1 – Loser half 2

Final

June 2

7 p.m.: Half winner 1 – Half winner 2

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO