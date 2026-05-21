CAN U17: the complete calendar and results
After losing its crown during the last edition, Senegal is once again attacking the title during the U17 CAN which takes place in Morocco from May 13 to June 2, 2026. The Cubs have won their ticket for the quarters, as well as for the U17 World Cup. Here is the full schedule and results.
The CAN U17 groups
Group A : Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia
Group B : Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo
Group C : Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique
Group D : SenegalSouth Africa, Algeria, Ghana
The CAN U17 match schedule
Group stage (GMT times)
May 13
Egypt 0-0 Ethiopia
Ivory Coast 2-0 Cameroon
Uganda 3-0 DR Congo
Morocco 1-1 Tunisia
May 14
Mali 0-0 Angola
Senegal 1-2 South Africa
Tanzania 3-0 Mozambique
Algeria 2-2 Ghana
May 16
Tunisia 1-2 Egypt
Cameroon 1-0 Uganda
Ethiopia 1-2 Morocco
DR Congo 0-1 Ivory Coast
May 17
Angola 0-3 Tanzania
South Africa 0-2 Algeria
Ghana 0-1 Senegal
Mozambique 1-1 Mali
May 19
Ivory Coast 2-2 Uganda
Cameroon 1-0 DR Congo
Morocco 2-1 Egypt
Tunisia 0-1 Ethiopia
May 20
Mali 2-1 Tanzania
Angola 1-2 Mozambique
Senegal 2-1 Algeria
South Africa 1-3 Ghana
Dams
May 23
4 p.m.: Ethiopia – Mozambique
7 p.m.: Uganda – Ghana
Quarter-finals
May 24
1 p.m.: Tanzania – Algeria (Q1)
4 p.m.: Ivory Coast – Egypt (Q2
4 p.m.: Senegal – Mali (Q3)
7 p.m.: Morocco – Cameroon (Q4)
Semi-finals
May 28
4 p.m.: Winner Q2 – Winner Q3 (Half 2)
7 p.m.: Winner Q1 – Winner Q4 (Half 1)
Small finale
June 1
7 p.m.: Loser half 1 – Loser half 2
Final
June 2
7 p.m.: Half winner 1 – Half winner 2
Oumar Boubacar NDONGO