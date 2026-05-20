Local governance: The IBP advocates for an inclusive program budget

The director of programs for French-speaking Africa of the NGO (IBP) is currently on a regional tour in Kédougou, with the aim of identifying the capacity building needs of territorial actors as part of the implementation of the program budget. Djibril Badiane recalled that the initiative is part of a partnership concluded with the General Directorate of Territorial Administration of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security in order to support the Strategic Development Plan 2025-2029. “We want to make transparency, citizen participation and good management of public funds pillars of territorial development,” he declared.

The NGO thus wishes to help communities better master the logic of the program budget, which has become a requirement since the entry into force of the 2023 decree establishing the financial regime for local authorities in the UEMOA area.

In Kédougou, discussions with administrative and territorial authorities highlighted several difficulties linked to local taxation, resource mobilization, land and even the management of transferred skills. The objective, according to the NGO, is to produce a national report which will allow the authorities to better target the training needs of elected officials, administrative authorities and technical services.

The head of the IBP also insisted on the need to review the management of mining resources so that local populations benefit more from the economic benefits.

. “We must go beyond the simple transfer of funds and build a real inclusive development model at the grassroots,” he argued.

Djibril Badiane also warned of the environmental consequences of gold mining, in particular water pollution and degradation of agricultural land, calling for sustainably financed rehabilitation programs.