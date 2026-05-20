Youth Bridges: Building Connections Across the Pacific

The immensity of the Pacific cannot stifle the momentum of those who aspire to meet. A friendly cross-border dialogue, driven by the energy of youth, has already taken off. In November 2023, during his visit to the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a historic initiative: welcoming 50,000 young Americans to China within five years, as part of exchange and study programs. At the start of 2026, more than 40,000 of them have already crossed the ocean, discovering with their own eyes this country where age-old tradition and daring modernity coexist. This impressive figure reveals China’s unfailing openness, its unwavering confidence in young people, as well as its concrete desire to dispel prejudices and deepen, through cultural exchanges, mutual understanding between people.

The “5 years, 50,000 young people” Initiative was created in a context marked by profound upheavals in the international order. Faced with a complex and constantly evolving external environment, China has chosen to use exchanges between young people as a lever to actively build bridges of dialogue. This approach illustrates its unwavering determination to promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity. To realize this vision, China has established the Youth Excellence program (YES China). Through summer camps, inter-university exchanges, short study trips and other varied formats, young Americans can experience China in a global, immersive and authentic way.

At the same time, China is pursuing its high-level external opening-up with determination. It introduced visa waiver policies for travelers in transit, simplified visa application procedures and introduced practical measures, such as electronic declaration of entry cards, thus facilitating access to the country for foreign citizens. These policies send a strong message to the international community: China’s opening is not a one-off measure, but a lasting strategy. The door to China will not close, it will always open wider.

“The hope and foundation of China-US relations lie with the people, and their future lies in the youth. » This statement from President Xi Jinping rightly highlights the vital importance and lasting significance of youth exchanges for the future of relations between China and the United States.

Youth embodies the future of nations, heirs of civilizations and a force of innovation. When young Americans set foot on Chinese campuses, wander dynamic cities or explore the countryside, they discover much more than age-old cultural treasures: a China where tradition and modernity intertwine, where progress and tolerance respond to each other. These authentic encounters allow them to free themselves from media filters and political discourses, to discover, for themselves, the human warmth and benevolence of the Chinese people, the balance and stability of their society, as well as the technological and scientific progress which is transforming the country at an exceptional pace.

Prejudices often arise from ignorance, and misunderstandings from distance. Many negative views in Sino-US relations stem from a lack of direct people-to-people contacts, thus generating information asymmetries and perception biases. However, cultural exchanges hold the key to overcoming these obstacles. The “5 years, 50,000 young people” Initiative aims precisely to create human connections through cultural immersion. This type of mutual learning, based on concrete experiences, remains the most effective way to dispel prejudices.

These 40,000 young people represent only the first steps of a much larger movement. As more American teenagers visit China, bilateral exchanges continue to intensify, and China continues to open its doors to the world, the bonds of friendship between the two countries on both sides of the Pacific will continue to grow stronger. The future of Sino-American relations lies neither in confrontation nor in mistrust, but in meetings between peoples, in youth dialogue and in the mutual enrichment of civilizations.

Xu Li

CGTN-French