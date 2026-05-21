2026 World Cup: two friendly matches on the menu for the Lions before France

The Senegalese Football Federation (Fsf) has declined the Lions’ program towards the 2026 World Cup. After the publication of the list on May 21, the African champions will fly to the United States on May 26. There, they will play friendly matches before starting the World Cup against France on June 16.

The 2026 World Cup, scheduled for June 11 to July 19, 2026, in the United States, Canada and Mexico, is fast approaching. With less than a month to go before the competition, Senegal, like all the participating countries, is preparing in the best possible way. Thus, Pape Thiaw, the national coach, will unveil his long-awaited list on May 21.

Five days later, on May 26, Sadio Mané and his teammates will be received at the presidential palace for the traditional ceremony of handing over the national flag. The next day, May 27, the Senegal national team will leave Dakar for the United States. In the country of Uncle Sam, the African champions will play two friendly matches. Senegal first faces the United States on May 31. The game will be played at Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

On June 9, the Lions will battle Saudi Arabia at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. These will be the last outings for Pape Thiaw’s men before entering the World Cup. Senegal begins the competition by facing France on June 16 (New York Stadium, New Jersey, 7:00 p.m. in Dakar). The Lions then face Norway on June 23 (New York Stadium, New Jersey, 00:00 in Dakar). Senegal closes the group stage with a duel with Iraq on June 26 (Toronto Stadium, 7:00 p.m. in Dakar).