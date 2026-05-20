National dialogue: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye opts for restricted consultations due to Tabaski

The Presidency of the Republic announced, Wednesday, the replacement of the National Dialogue Day scheduled for May 28 with a series of direct consultations with representatives of the active forces of the Nation, due to the proximity to the Tabaski festival.

In a press release signed by the Minister, Secretary General of the Presidency, Oumar Samba Ba, the Head of State explains that this period coincides with “particularly demanding spiritual and family obligations” for the Senegalese.

“Concerned to respect the celebration in the best conditions of this major holiday on the national agenda, the Head of State has chosen, exceptionally, to replace it with a direct and closer consultation process,” indicates the text.

The presidency specifies that the Head of State will receive in audience, from May 21 to 31, 2026, “several high personalities and representatives of the active forces” for discussions relating in particular to “the consolidation of national cohesion and the overall situation of the country”.

The press release also underlines that President Bassirou Diomaye Faye “reaffirms his permanent attachment to dialogue in times of peace” and renews his commitment to continue “with determination and a spirit of inclusion” the construction of “a united, sovereign, just and prosperous Senegal”.

S.GUEYE