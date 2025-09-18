World 2026 (Q): FIFA opens procedure against South Africa

. .

FIFA has initiated disciplinary procedure against the South African Federation (SAFA) for having aligned a player suspended during the 2-0 victory against Lesotho, on March 21 in Polokwane, in the 2026 World Cup elimination.

FIFA has opened a disciplinary procedure against the South African Football Federation (SAFA) for having aligned an ineligible player during the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against Lesotho.

On March 21, in Polokwane, the Bafana Bafana won 2-0 against the crocodiles during the 5th day of the playoffs. But the presence of Teboho Mokoena, however suspended, could question everything.

The Mamelodi Swimpling midfielder had indeed received two warnings in previous games against Benin and Zimbabwe, which led to an automatic suspension of a match.

According to the SABC, FIFA confirmed that the SAFA and the player are prosecuted for violation of several disciplinary regulations. The case was transmitted to the disciplinary committee of the global body.

In the event of a sanction, South Africa could lose the benefit of its victory and be forced to declare, which would offer a 3-0 success on the green carpet at Lesotho.