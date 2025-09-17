Benin: Alain Kenneth alerts the arrest of his host in Gabon

. .

The Beninese tiktokeur Alain Kenneth, returned from a stay in Gabon where he had noted a fraternal cohabitation between communities, announced this Wednesday, September 17, the arrest of Marius, his host on the spot. In a video broadcast on Facebook, he calls on the Gabonese authorities to avoid amalgams and preserve appeasement.

The news fell like a thunderclap. Back from his stay in Gabon, the Beninese tiktokeur Alain Kenneth revealed that his host, Marius, was arrested by Gabonese police. An announcement that arouses incomprehension and concern, as the influencer had described his immersion as peaceful and fraternal.

“The Gabonese police have just arrested Marius, the one who housed me in Gabon. The gentleman, he did nothing. I learned that they took his phones, searched his room and brought it, “he denounced in a video published on his Facebook page.

In this message, the Beninese influencer insists on the innocence of his host and directly challenges the Gabonese authorities.

A firm focus

“The Gabonese police, do not agree with people. Gabonese authorities do not agree with people. He did not hurt anything, “he insisted, visibly concerned about the consequences of such an act.

To support his remarks, Alain Kenneth recalls that he stayed in Gabon without the slightest difficulty. “I did six days on the territory, without being disturbed, without being arrested”. And add: “So it’s not after my departure now that you will stop the one who hosted me. »»

Through this plea, the content creator warns against amalgams likely to stir up unnecessary tensions. He underlines the contrast between his experience of hospitality in Gabon and the arrest of his host, which could give credit to the rumors which he nevertheless sought to deconstruct.

In short reminder of his stay in Gabon

Leaving from September 10 to 16, 2025, Alain Kenneth went to Libreville to see the situation after rumors of tensions linked to the ban on small trades to foreigners. There was described a peaceful atmosphere and fraternal cohabitation.

“The Gabonese prepared the breakfast for me, I ate properly at home. Contrary to what I saw on social networks, foreigners have no problem here ”he had entrusted, before also relaying the testimonies of Gabonese and Beninese established on the spot going in the same direction.