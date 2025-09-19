Presidential election 2025 in Cameroon: Brenda Biya calls not to vote for her father

. .

A few weeks before the presidential election scheduled for October 12 in Cameroon, an unexpected declaration agitates the political scene. Brenda Biya, an only daughter of outgoing president Paul Biya, published a video on Tiktok in which she urges voters not to renew her father’s mandate, in office for more than forty years.

In the recording, shot since what seems to be a hotel room, the 27 -year -old woman talks about personal difficulties, denouncing abandonment and family abuse. She then expanded her words to the political level: “Do not vote Paul Biya. He made a lot of people suffer, including his own family. I hope we will have another president ”she said.

The sequence, which has become viral, was widely commented on by the opposition, who sees it as an unprecedented disavowal of the head of state by a member of his family. This is not the first time that Brenda Biya has publicly distanced her distance from the regime: in July 2024, she had revealed her homosexuality, a gesture perceived as a provocation in a country where homosexuality is repressed.

The democratic rally of the Cameroonian people (DRPC), presidential party, reacted by the voice of Patrick Rifoe, denouncing “The abjection which consists in exploiting the distress of a young woman for politicians, was she daughter of the President of the Republic”. He also pointed out that this position illustrated “The democratic character of the presidential family”.