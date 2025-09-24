Women’s World Mondial U20 (Q): Benin 5-1 Guinea, Niger 0-9 Cameroon, The results of the 2nd round go

. .

Discover the complete results of the second round meetings to go from the U20 World Cup qualifiers.

The first round of the 2nd Tour of the U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers was prolific, with several countries that have taken a serious option. This is the case of Cameroon and Benin, who laminated Niger respectively (9-0) and Guinea (5-1).

In other meetings, South Africa has offered a health walk on the lawn of Eswatini (5-0). Ditto for Tanzania which easily disposed of Angola (4-0). Precious success also from Côte d’Ivoire at home against Morocco (3-1).

The results of the 2nd round go to the playoffs of the Women’s World Cup U20

Friday September 19

Botswana-Mozambique (2-0)

Eswatini-South Africa (0-5)

Uganda-Namibia 3-0

Burundi-Zambia (1-2)

Equatorial Guinea-Egypt (1-0)

Benin-Guinea (5-1)

Saturday September 20

Niger-Cameroon (0-9)

Tunisia-Ghana (0-2)

Mali-DRC (1-1)

Senegal-Algeria (2-0)

Sunday September 21

Ethiopia-Kenya (1-1)

Tanzania-Angola (4-0)

Ivory Coast-Morocco (3-1)

Rwanda-Nigeria (0-1)

Tuesday September 23

South Sudan-Malawi (0-2)