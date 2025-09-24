Mondial 2026 (Q): the preliminary list of South Africa for October

. .

South Africa national coach Hugo Broos has unveiled the provisional list of players selected for the October Rally. And the Belgian technician called on an extended group of 45 Bafana Bafana.

South Africa regains lawns next October. The Bafana Bafana will challenge Zimbabwe and Rwanda on October 10 and 14. Two decisive meetings counting for the 9th and 10th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Leader of Pool C, three points ahead of its Beninese runner-up, the South African selection must avoid defeat against its opponents to hope to validate its ticket for global competition.

For these two meetings, coach Hugo Broos called on an extended group of 45 players. Caders from the locker room, like Captain Ronwen Williams, striker Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster, are present.

The provisional list of South Africa:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Darren Johnson, Renaldo Leaner, Khuliso Mudau, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Thabang Matuludi, Thabiso Monyane, Thabo Moloisane, Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini, Keegan Allan, Vuyo Letlapa, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Malibrgwe Khoza, Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Siphessihle Mkhize, Ndamulo Maphanghule, Sithole Spheph, Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, MDUDUZI Shabalala, Mofuching Reveohile, Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster, Thapelo Morena, Puso Dithejane, Bongukuhle Hlongwane, Tsepang Moremi, Mihlali Mayambela, Ashley Cupido, Makgopa, sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa, Devin Titus.