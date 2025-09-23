Mondial U20 2025: the Moroccan list for the final phase

. .

The coach Mohamed Ouahbi has unveiled the list of Moroccan players selected for the 2026 Junior World Cup. The competition will take place in Chile, from September 27 to October 19.

A few more days and the football planet will vibrate to the rhythm of the Junior World Cup. The tournament is scheduled in Chile, from September 27 to October 19. Four African teams will be there. Also in the lot, Morocco has already unveiled its list of players selected for the competition.

The coach Mohamed Ouahbi called on a group of 21 lion cubs. A list made up of the majority of players evolving outside. Housed in a fairly raised hen, Morocco enters the scene on Sunday September 28 against the European champion, Spain.

Morocco list for the U20 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Benchaouch Yanis (AS Monaco), Gomis Ibrahim (Olympique de Marseille), Mesbahi Abdelhakim (AS Far)

Defenders: Kebdani Mohammed (AS Far), Baouf Ismaël (SC Cambuur), Koutoune Hamza (OGC Nice), Maamar Ali (RSC Anderlecht), Majni Mohamed Taha (Union Touarga), Smail Bakhty (Sk Sturm Graz), Zahouani Fouad (Union Touarga)

Field environments: Byar Naim (FC Bologna), El Hadaad Saad (FC Venice), Essadak Houssam (Union Touarga), Khalifi Yassine (Sporting Charleroi), Tajaouart Anas (RSC Anderlecht)

Attackers: Boumassaoudi Ilias (Den Bosch), El Bahraoui Younes (Kacm Marrakech), Hamony Mohamed (Girone), Gessime Yassine (Usl Dunkirk), Maamma Othmane (Watford), Zabiri Mohamed Yassir (FC Famalica)