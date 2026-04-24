Withdrawal of the Yakaar-Teranga gas block: Ousmane Sonko snatches a “major victory” without compensation

The Prime Minister did not hide his satisfaction. This Thursday, April 23, he discussed the resumption of the Yakaar-Teranga gas block, which took place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

“A major victory.” This is how, on his social networks, he described the agreement wrested from Kosmos Energy and Petrosen, obtained “without any financial compensation for Senegal. » Words that sum up ten years of fight and a political promise kept.

For Sonko, this recovery is personal. The Yakaar-Teranga block, “the most promising in our sedimentary basin to date”, was awarded to Frank Timis “under conditions that were opaque to say the least under the regime of President Macky Sall. » A thorn in Senegal’s side that the Prime Minister has just removed.

And he warns: this is only the beginning. “All our looted assets will be renegotiated and, if necessary, recovered,” he says, before concluding with a formula that resembles an ultimatum: “Others will follow. And the truth with them. »

OBN