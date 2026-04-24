Miss Literature Senegal 2026: 105 candidates selected for the regional phase

Out of 166 files examined, the preselection jury for the 2nd edition of the Miss Literature Senegal competition selected 105 candidates, spread across eight centers across the country. See you on June 6, 2026.

In a note received by our editorial staff this Thursday, April 23, 2026, we learn that the preselection jury for the 2nd edition of the Miss Literature Senegal (MLS) 2026 competition has delivered its verdict. Of the 166 candidates who submitted their applications, 105 passed the first stage and are officially qualified for the regional phase, scheduled for Saturday June 6, 2026. A selection rate of around 63%, which testifies both to the growing enthusiasm for this unique competition and to the high standards of the criteria retained by the jury.

This competition, which celebrates mastery of the French language and love of literature, confirms with this second edition its anchoring in the Senegalese cultural and educational landscape. The selected candidates are distributed across eight examination centers covering all regions of the country, from Dakar to Ziguinchor, via Tambacounda, Matam and even Kédougou.

The test program

The competition takes place in two distinct phases, assessing both the written mastery of the language and the oral expression skills of the candidates. A Senegalese work will serve as central support for all written tests.

Written phase: text followed by questions, dictation, dissertation, written production.

Oral phase: appearance before the jury to answer general knowledge questions.

OBN