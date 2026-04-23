Fadp: nearly 2 billion FCfa allocated to the media, large share for community radios

The Ministry of Communication published on Tuesday a report detailing the management of the Press Support and Development Fund (Fadp), reporting a total envelope of more than 1.89 billion FCFA intended for media companies.

According to the document, the distribution of funding puts community radio stations in the lead, which benefit from the largest allocation with 412,200,000 FCfa, the most significant share of the fund. They are followed by the online press, which receives 326,800,000 FCFA, confirming the rise of digital in the media landscape.

Televisions are allocated 157,500,000 FCFA, while the written press obtains 106,000,000 FCFA, in a context marked by the economic challenges of the sector. Commercial radio stations bring up the rear with an allocation of 96,250,000 FCfa.

In total, 164 beneficiaries were selected, including 127 community radio stations and 37 press companies: 21 online, 7 written press titles, 5 television stations and 4 commercial radio stations.

To guarantee fairness, the FADP sets ceilings by type of media: 25 million CFA francs for the written press, 40 million for the online press, 35 million for commercial radios, 50 million for televisions and 5 million for community radios.

The report is part of a process of transparency and rationalization of the use of public resources intended for the press.

Salla GUEYE- Moussa Sow (photo)