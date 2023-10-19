With 2 Africans, the top 10 best scorers in 2023

The African continent can be proud of the presence of two of its rising stars among the top scorers of the year 2023.

Unsurprisingly, Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian phenomenon, stands out in this prestigious list. The former top scorer in Serie A the previous season is in 8th place with his 32 goals in 40 matches in all competitions.

He is joined by another African talent, Gabonese Denis Bouanga, who had a breathtaking first season with American franchise Atalanta United. However, despite his club exploits, success was not forthcoming for him with the national team. Gabon failed to secure its place for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. A setback for Bouanga and the Panthers!

The Top 10 best scorers in 2023