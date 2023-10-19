Koffi Olomidé: At 67, the singer boasts of his virility, the web in shock

At the age of 67, Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé boasts of his unparalleled virility. The artist proudly claimed that his virility was still comparable to that of a 17-year-old, a revelation which sparked strong reactions.

Congolese rumba star Koffi Olomidé recently made a surprising statement during a popular television show. As part of a recent medical check-up, Koffi Olomidé not only reassured his fans about his general health, but he also revealed this surprising information regarding his “masculine side”.

He even promised to provide certified evidence for those who could not believe their ears. “I did a body check-up, I can show you the results after the show, especially my masculine side is still like that of a 17 year old”, ; he confided.

This bold statement did not fail to shock some more conservative spectators. However, at the age of 67, where many people experience various health problems, it is impressive that the artist still considers himself an untouchable man on a physical level.

Koffi Olomidé’s reputation as an icon of Congolese and African music is already well established, but this statement risks attracting even more media attention. It is undeniable that his flamboyant personality leaves no one indifferent.

It should be borne in mind that these personal statements can be interpreted in different ways. The important thing is to respect everyone’s point of view and focus on appreciating the artist for their musical talent.