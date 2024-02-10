“We must improve this CAN by winning 3rd place”, Desabre before South Africa-DRC

The DRC coach, Sébastien Desabre, spoke about the shock against South Africa this Saturday, in the CAN 2023 classification match. And the French technician wants to win this small final and get on the podium.

Sébastien Desabre expressed his desire to finish CAN 2023 on a good note. The DRC coach has the ambition to get a place on the podium. A goal for the 47-year-old coach as the Leopards face South Africa this Saturday in a classification match.

“We are extremely motivated to play for this third place. It is an international match in which we will defend the colors of the country. Of course, it comes after a big disappointment but we are professionals and we must improve this CAN by winning third place. Desabre said in a pre-match press conference.

Failed by Ivory Coast (0-1) at the gates of the final, the Congolese want to leave the competition with the bronze medal. This, in order to honor their people, especially after everything that has happened in recent days in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.