CAN 2023, Ivory Coast: Emerse Fae’s plan to beat the DRC

Ivory Coast faces the DRC this Wednesday evening, during the semi-finals of CAN 2023. A new challenge for coach Emerse Fae, who knows the recipe to overcome the Leopards.

Launched at the head of the Ivorian selection, in the wake of the dismissal of Jean-Louis Gasset (the latter claims to have resigned from his position as coach), Emerse Fae is performing, at least so far. Under his leadership, the Elephants knocked out defending champion Senegal and Mali in the quarter-finals. Against the DRC in the semi-final this Wednesday, the Ivorian technician also wants to repeat the feat. And apparently, the ex-Canary knows the recipe for defeating the Leopards.

“Unlike the last two matches where we were unable to put our game together, in this match, we will seek to impose the rhythm and tempo against this DRC team from the kick-off “, did he declare. And to achieve this, he intends to rely on the confidence regained in the eighth and quarters.

“ Before the Senegal match, we had come a long way. We had to restore confidence in the group. When we look at the teams still competing, for example Nigeria, they have a solid group. Ivory Coast has individually talented players but it is through solidarity that we can win. We have to play on our newfound confidence to play our own game”explained the Ivorian coach.

While in the opposing camp, we also swear by victory, this clash undoubtedly promises. In any case, the show will be there. Looking forward to tomorrow evening for the meeting.