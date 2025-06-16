“We have our destiny in our hands”, Gernot Rohr after Rwanda 2-1 Benin

Gernot Rohr reacted to the defeat of cheetahs against Rwanda (1-2) Tuesday in Kigali, during the 4th day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And the Benin coach remains optimistic for the qualification of his team.

Benin missed three precious points on Tuesday in the race for the qualification of the CAN 2025. The cheetahs bowed against Rwanda (1-2) in Kigali, on the occasion of the fourth day of the playoffs. However, a defeat that has not downgraded the band to Steve Mounié in group D but the latter will have to fight hard in the next qualifying days.

At the after-match press conference, coach Gernot Rohr regretted that the victory went to the opposing team. But the Franco-German technician is confident with regard to the qualification of his family for the final phase in Morocco.

“The lesson of this match is that when we lead 1-0 outside, we should not go too much. We couldn’t manage. The positive point is that on direct confrontation, it is Benin who is in front. We have our destiny in our hands. I think we are going to finish second in this group. We are convinced that we can do it. (…)“, He said in comments relayed by Romeo Aklozo.

The 71 -year -old coach also returned to arbitration decisions against the cheetahs, including a fault on Warren Traoré in the Rwandan penalty area, but not whistled by the meeting referee.

“” My players said that he had a penalty on Steve-waen Traoré. The error is human but that makes a lot of unfavorable arbitration decisions this evening. CAF has a lot of work. But I watch the game and I hope my players will learn from this match ”he added.

After four days, Benin is second in pool D with 6 points, in front of Rwanda (3rd, 5 points) and behind the Nigerian leader. The coach of the coach Gernot Rohr will face the Super Eagles in Abidjan on the fifth day, before a trip to Libya on the occasion of the last round. Two crucial matches for which it will be necessary to garner the maximum number of points to get the qualifying ticket for the CAN in Morocco.