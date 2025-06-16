CAN 2023: Before the shock against Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Boycotte and threatens for its unpaid bonuses

The National Syli boycotted the Thursday training session to demand its unpaid bonuses, while Guinea faces Equatorial Guinea next Sunday as part of the TAN of the CAN 2023.

Guinea plays this Sunday, its survival at CAN 2023 on Sunday. The National Syli faces Equatorial Guinea as part of the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations which takes place in Côte d’Ivoire. Arrived second in the hen C behind Senegal, the men of Kaba Diawara will try to rule out the Nzalang Nacional to qualify for the quarter -finals.

A big challenge for Guineans who will rub the executioner of Côte d’Ivoire (4-0) in group A. But obviously, it is the last concern of the teammates of Naby Kéita who boycotted the training session on Thursday. The reason? The players demand the payment of their qualification premiums for the knockout stages, as informed by the X Med SESAY account.

According to the latter, this drying of training is a warning to the Guinean Ministry of Sports for non-compliance with the commitments made. On their side, neither the Ministry of Sports, nor the Guinean Football Federation (FGF) have yet expressed themselves in relation to this case. To be continued …….