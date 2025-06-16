Somalia: Al-Shabab attacks a military base

Al-Shabab terrorists have targeted a military base in northern Somalia. The terrorist group says it has seized the base and military equipment.

A coordinated offensive was launched this Wednesday, by Al-Shabab against an army base in the north of the province of Mudug, in Somalia. Shooting exchanges have ended up many human losses on both sides. According to a security source, the attack was postponed by the army, despite the large number of deaths.

The Somali National Press Agency (SONNA) reported that the army, supported by the inhabitants, had thwarted the attack on Al-Shabaab, inflicting “heavy losses to the terrorists”.

But in a press release, Al-Shabab, which claimed the attack, said it seized the base and now has control over several military equipment including vehicles. The terrorist group said that he had attacked bases in which 1,350 army soldiers were and that he had killed more than 191, reports Anadolu.

Somalia has been facing growing insecurity for several years. The main threats come from Al-Shabab and Daesh terrorist groups.

Since 2007, the Al-Shabab terrorist group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union transition mission in Somalia (AMTME), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

To deal with attacks, the Somali government has launched land and air offensives with its allies, including the United States, against terrorist groups. But the situation remains critical, despite the efforts.