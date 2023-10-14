“We are committed to standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine,” Cyril Ramaphosa

The ANC reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people, saying they are facing “the most tragic and dangerous situation” and that South Africa stands ready to provide them with humanitarian assistance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party’s national executive committee meeting in Boksburg on Saturday, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said his party had always supported Palestine’s cause for justice. “We have always made our position clear, we have always been in alliance with the people of Palestine and we support their cause without shame. But at the same time, we also expressed our condolences to the Israelis who died in this matter, especially the civilians, because even in our own struggle, the issue of civilians was clearly excluded. We therefore remain firm on these principles, because they are enshrined in international law”said Mr Ramaphosa.

He added that South Africa understood the plight of the Palestinian people, who have been under occupation for 75 years. “As a people and an organization that fought against the oppressive apartheid system, we are committed to standing in solidarity with the Palestinians.” Mr Ramaphosa said the government had sent its condolences to Israel and Palestine after the deaths of dozens of people.

“As the ANC, we have always been committed to standing in solidarity with them and we have always insisted that the only solution to the problems of the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Palestine, is a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, as approved by the world community and the United Nations”.

Mr Ramaphosa added: “The atrocities that are happening now, where people’s homes and hospitals in this part of the world are being razed, pregnant women cannot even give birth in decent conditions. But the worst part is that the Israeli government now declares that 1.1 million people must evacuate the northern part of Gaza, having closed all access routes.

He was referring to Israel’s decision to give 1.1 million Gazans 24 hours to leave the northern Gaza Strip and evacuate to the south. “This is the most tragic and dangerous situation the people of Palestine have been exposed to and we have called for the opening of humanitarian corridors so that food, water and electricity can be provided. the disposition of the population of Gaza”.