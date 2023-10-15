“André makes mistakes because he forgets that…”, Berbatov on Onana

André Onana’s mediocre start to the season at Manchester United is of great concern to former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov, who has given the Cameroonian goalkeeper some wise advice on how to get back on track.

It is undeniable that André Onana’s first appearances in Manchester United colors were left to be desired. Hand faults, lack of concentration, lack of serenity, excess confidence… The Cameroonian goalkeeper has a series of worrying performances, raising concerns, in particular among the club’s veterans. Dimitar Berbatov is one of them.

The former glory of the Red Devils first expressed his admiration for the qualities of the Cameroonian international before giving him some wise advice. “I appreciate Onana’s confidence, but he needs to take a more astute approach. His overconfidence pushes him to make mistakes. Sometimes he forgets that he is playing against intelligent players. His opponents scrutinize his way of playing and develop him to make certain passes. This is precisely what happened against Galatasaray“, analyzed Dimitar Berbatov in comments relayed by Eleven from Afrik.

As a reminder, André Onana joined the ranks of Old Trafford this summer from Inter Milan. The Indomitable Lion’s services have undoubtedly been of great help to the team, particularly during their Champions League campaign last season, which unfortunately ended in a 1-0 final loss to Manchester City.