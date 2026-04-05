(Video) Army: inspiring journey of Lieutenant Nogaye Bèye, first Senegalese military woman admitted to the EAPI of Thiès March 25, 2026

ByThe Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.