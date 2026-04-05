Carrier strike: Yankhoba Diémé guarantees mobility to Senegalese

BIGNONA- The Minister of Land and Air Transport reacted this Saturday in Suelle to the announced strike in the transport sector which risks experiencing a three-day disruption. On this subject, Yankhoba Diémé called for serenity while guaranteeing mobility to citizens who want to travel during this period. “I brought together all the unions, the strongest of which have lifted the strike call. I would like to reassure citizens and users that I took out a circular that I sent to all the governors of Senegal so that strong measures are taken to guarantee optimal security for all transporters who would like to carry out their work,” declared the Minister of Transport, on the sidelines of the official ceremony of the congress of the Djiba family of Casamance.

According to Yankhoba Diémé, freedom to strike is compatible with freedom of work. “Everyone who wants to work will do so safely. The State’s measures which fall within its sovereign power are taken so that every Senegalese can travel properly and that we have a happy April 4 celebration,” reassured the Minister in charge of the Department of Transport.