Photos: the Stade de France dressed in the colors of Senegal and its two stars March 27, 2026

The Stade de France is decked out in the colors of Senegal and its two stars, symbols of its continental coronations, for the international friendly match against Peru scheduled for this Saturday at 4 p.m. GMT. A true temple of French football, which hosted the final of the 1998 World Cup as well as three Champions League finals (2000, 2006 and 2022), the Saint-Denis enclosure (80,000 seats) is preparing to vibrate to the rhythm of the Lions.

Beyond the sporting aspect, the event which should bring together more than 60,000 spectators, is intended to be a celebration of African football and a moment of communion for the Senegalese diaspora, who came in large numbers to celebrate the second continental title won in Morocco. Exhibitions, cultural events and festivities are on the program to mark this exceptional day. Between passion, pride and sharing, this meeting promises to be a real popular celebration around the double African champions.

Sheikh Gora DIOP