Verbal crisis between Beninese and Gabonese: Cotonou Tape of fists on the table

. .

Faced with the multiplication of invectives between Beninese and Gabonese citizens on social networks, the government of Benin reacted this September 24, 2025. It calls for mutual respect and warns that judicial sanctions will be taken against hateful remarks.

The climate tense on social networks between Beninese and Gabonese has pushed the government of the Republic of Benin to raise their tone. In an official press release made public this Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Cotonou expressed his lively concern in the face of virulent exchanges targeting the authorities of the two countries.

Calling for restraint and responsible communication, the Beninese government recalls that the Beninese and Gabonese peoples share secular fraternal relations which it is important to preserve. As such, he emphasizes that the security and protection of Gabonese citizens are guaranteed in Benin, just like those of the Beninese living in Gabon.

To mark its firmness, the Beninese government announces that legal proceedings will be engaged, in accordance with the digital code, against anyone uttering insults, outrageous or inciting comments. A measure that aims to contain verbal climbing and restore a peaceful climate in the exchanges between citizens of the two countries.

Finally, the Beninese executive urges its nationals, just like those of Gabon, to favor peace, tolerance and mutual respect. “The interest of the two nations lies in the consolidation of fraternal links”, concludes the press release which insists on the importance of avoiding verbal drifts harmful to harmonious coexistence.