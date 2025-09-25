Women’s World Cup U17: Morocco-Brazil, Ivory Coast-Spain, the full draw

. .

The draw of the group phases of the Women’s World Cup U17 was carried out by FIFA. A draw that was not tender with the African teams.

African teams participating in the final phase of the U17 2025 women’s world cup are now fixed on their fate. The draw of the pool phases was made and he did not give gifts to the representatives of the continent.

Host of the competition, Morocco inherits Brazil, Italy and Costa Rica in group A. tenant of Pool B, Cameroon will cross crampons with North Korea, Mexico and the Netherlands. Housed in group D, Nigeria on its side, will have much to face France, Canada and Samoa.

The U17 2025 Women’s World Cup will take place from October 17 to November 8 in Morocco. The opening match will oppose the Moroccans to the Brazilian, at the annex stadium of the Prince Moulay Abdellah complex, from 8 p.m. (GMT+1).

Complete draw for U17 Women’s World Cup groups:

Group A: Morocco, Brazil, Italy, Costa Rica

Group B: People’s Republic of Korea, Mexico, Cameroon, Netherlands

Group C: USA, Ecuador, China, Norway

Group D: Nigeria, Canada, France, Samoa

Group E: Spain, Colombia, South Korea, Ivory Coast

Group F: Japan, New Zealand, Zambia, Paraguay