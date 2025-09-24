Libreville: arrest of Samy Boucalt, the “self -proclaimed general” accused of violence against the Beninese

. .

Samy Boucalt, nicknamed “Chief of the Mapanes Staff”, was arrested on Sunday September 21, 2025 by the police in Libreville, in Gabon.

This arrest follows the dissemination of viral videos in which he threatened and intimated Beninese traders, in particular by closing their establishments or uttered death threats.

Dressed in trellis and paramilitary outfits, Boucalt presented himself as an authoritarian leader, arousing concern within the Beninese community in Gabon. According to local sources, he was sentenced to thirteen years in prison for serious facts, including kidnappings, before benefiting from a controversial release. He is also described as a former lieutenant of Gaël Koumba Ayoune, considered to be the true “general of the mapane”.

The Gabonese authorities accuse him of disorder to public order and incentive to hatred, in particular against the Beninese residing in Gabon.

This arrest intervenes in a context of tensions exacerbated by acts of intimidation of a xenophobic nature targeting Beninese merchants, notably in Lambaréné in August 2025, linked to the allocation of market places to foreigners.

This action of the police sends a strong signal against impunity and hate speeches, stressing the will of the Gabonese authorities to preserve public order and diplomatic relations with Benin.