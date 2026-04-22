Universal connectivity: Minister Alioune Sall equips three localities in Bignona

The Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, Alioune Sall, carried out, on Thursday, the installation of satellite kits in three localities in the Bignona department, as part of the universal connectivity policy.

The municipalities of Kafountine (Albadar), Abéné and Djibidionne (Niallé) were thus provided with high-speed Internet access, intended in particular for training establishments and administrative services.

According to the minister, this equipment aims to reduce the digital divide and further open these territories to the opportunities of the digital economy, in line with the Technological New Deal.