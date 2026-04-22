Juriplume: a bridge between law and literature carried by Coumba Diallo

Coumba Diallo is a professional Master 2 student in business law who relies on the power of words to make the law more accessible. Through “Juriplume”, a concept that she founded, she has just launched a call for texts entitled “Writing game – juriplume”, in partnership with Carré Culturel.

Between an academic career and an educational commitment, the young lawyer, currently at the end of her cycle at Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis, embodies a hybrid profile. Holder of a degree in public law and a qualified instructor for educational communities, she is also involved in supervising young people outside of school.

A project born from a double commitment

Originally, Juriplume was a literary project. But very quickly, Coumba Diallo decided to integrate law, convinced that these two worlds could dialogue. “Many people think that we have to choose between law and literature. Juriplume shows that it is possible to reconcile them,” she explains.

His time at the Tivaouane House of Justice was a turning point. She noted a lack of awareness of rights among many citizens, thus reinforcing her ambition to popularize legal concepts.

Also read: Great Night of Literature: Fatimé Raymonne Habré in the spotlight

A desire also sustained during the Dakar Book Fair where decisive meetings encouraged him to make his initiative a reality.

Today, Juriplume brings together more than 500 members across its platforms, between Senegal and internationally, around activities combining reading, writing and legal awareness.

A call for texts to celebrate the power of words

In this dynamic, a call for texts is launched around five themes: freedom, justice, love, courage and dignity. Participants can submit short stories, poems or columns, with total freedom of form. Open until April 25, the competition provides prizes for works in partnership with the Carré Culturel. The texts will be evaluated by a jury made up of writers.

Through this initiative, Coumba Diallo aims to create a space where the law becomes more human and accessible, driven by the creativity and sensitivity of literature.

Yaya SOW