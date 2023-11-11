“I will not change”, André Onana before Copenhagen-Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana spoke about this Wednesday evening’s match against Copenhagen in the Champions League. And the Cameroonian took the opportunity to once again deliver a few blows to his detractors.

In difficulty in Group A with only one victory in three outings, Manchester United will try to bounce back this Wednesday evening. The Red Devils travel to Copenhagen for the fourth day of the Champions League group stage. And of course, the Mancuniens will need a great André Onana to leave Denmark with the three points of the match.

Great architect of the precious success of the English during the third day, with a penalty saved, the Indomitable Lion will try to once again achieve a perfect copy. At a press conference before the match, the former Ajax player wanted to reassure United supporters. But the Cameroonian goalkeeper does not intend to change the way he plays, despite warnings from club legends and supporters.

“I consider myself a modern goalkeeper, so I’m not afraid of making mistakes. I’m not afraid to take risks and I will because it’s the way I play that brought me to Manchester United, one of the best clubs in the world, and I won’t change. I can make mistakes and mistakes are part of life”declared Onana, relayed by Eleven from Afrik.

Before continuing, “Football is so different today. The position has changed over the past 20 years. Today, the goalkeeper is like another player. And when you look at the way most teams want to play, they now use the goalkeeper as an extra player. » As a reminder, the Copenhagen-Manchester United match is scheduled for this evening from 9 p.m. (GMT+1), at the Parken Stadium.