Two stars, a demonstration: Senegal too strong for Peru March 28, 2026

Sixty-nine days after their continental triumph, the Lions of Senegal proved that their African crown was not usurped.

In a Stade de France decked out in green, yellow and red, Senegal began its preparation for the 2026 World Cup perfectly by winning with authority against Peru (2-0).

The grounds of Saint-Denis vibrated this Saturday March 28 with exceptional fervor. Despite post-CAN administrative tensions, there was total unity on the pitch. Before kick-off, Pape Thiaw’s men presented the trophy won on January 18 in Rabat. Led by a masterful Youssou Ndour, the players performed a memorable victory lap to celebrate this historic coronation with supporters from the diaspora.

The major lesson from this meeting lies in the depth of the squad. Deprived of executives such as Sadio Mané (injured), Kalidou Koulibaly (resting), Edouard Mendy (resting) or Iliman Ndiaye, Pape Thiaw obviously did not suffer from these absences. The depth of the Senegalese bench is remarkable.

The Peruvian lock finally gave way

Faced with a compact and rough South American block, Senegal had to be patient. If the first banderillas of the Lions lacked precision, the Senegalese domination increased as the minutes passed. The high pressing and aggressive recoveries ended up suffocating Blanquirroja.

The light came in the 40th minute. On a dazzling acceleration from Ibrahim Mbaye on the right side, confirming his excellent form with the Lions for his second start, Nicolas Jackson appeared to break the deadlock. Returning from the locker room, it was the most experienced of the offensive line, Ismaïla Sarr, who doubled the lead, definitively sealing a logical and controlled victory.

With this success, Senegal confirms its status as a leader in African football. Even remodeled, the den remains almost impregnable. The adventure towards the 2026 World Cup could not have started better.

Djibril DIAO