At the Stade de France, the Lions remind us who the true champions of Africa are March 28, 2026

The Lions of Senegal, double African champions, offered a royal parade in front of nearly 80,000 spectators committed to their cause, transforming this friendly match against Peru into a true symbolic demonstration.

At the Stade de France, the scene looked like a life-size response. A response in music, in fervor and above all in legitimacy. Carried by the captivating notes of Youssou Ndour, the players toured the stadium, trophy in hand, multiplying selfies and moments of communion with a captivated audience. A strong image, almost a living plea, at a time when a legal battle is being played out behind the scenes before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Because while some are busy in the cozy offices of the Confederation of African Football to rewrite history, on the ground, reality remains implacable. Senegal is African champion. And he shows it, without trembling, without detour.

The almost anecdotal presence of a justice commissioner dispatched to observe the facts obviously did not change anything: the Lions paraded with their trophy, free and proud. A scene that contrasts with certain behind-the-scenes maneuvers, where there is more of an attempt to keep up appearances than to defend sporting fairness.

Ironically, while CAF is republishing the images of the coronation to try to calm the controversy, Senegal is writing its own history. On the ground, in front of the world. A truth that neither procedures nor debates can erase: the title was won lawn after lawn on Moroccan soil. And this narrative will continue during the upcoming clash against the French football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a scent of revenge in the background, almost a quarter of a century after the 2002 FIFA World Cup clash in Seoul. A new page to write, where everything is really decided: on the ground.

The Lions’ eleven against Peru : Mory Diaw, – Moussa Niakhté, Mamadou Sarr, Ismail Jakobs, Krépin Diatta – Idrissa Gana Guèye, Pape Guèye, Lamine Camara – Ibrahima Mbaye, Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson Coach: Pape Thiaw

Sheikh Gora DIOP