“Two and a half great men”: the grueling journey of the valiant Manthia, from Mali to Paris

This tale-like story is nevertheless punctuated by very real events and encounters, in Mali as in Paris. Going back in time, Diadié Dembélé thus pays homage to all these travelers whom their mothers, in their dreams, adorn with a thousand virtues to enable them to face the uncertainties and pitfalls of the journey, tailoring for them a costume capable of doubling, or even more, their silhouette of great men.

Adopting a language as sweet as honey to the ears, but lively and precise like the tropical mosquito, when it comes to offering reminders of reality, the writer had already been noted for the inventiveness of his phrasing and the richness of its metaphors in The Duel of the Grandmothers , his first novel published by Lattès. An initiation story crowned with several prize, including that of the Vocation 2022 .