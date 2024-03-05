Manchester United: “We're going to make it difficult for them”, Onana launches derby against Man City

In the race for qualification for the Champions League next season, Manchester United faces its rival Cityzen this Sunday. A derby that André Onana is eager to play, who wanted to warn the Skyblues.

It's undoubtedly the shock at the top of the 27th day of the Premier League. Sixth in the standings, eight lengths behind the European places, Manchester United travels to Manchester City this weekend. A derby between the two Manchesters, in search of victory to get closer to their goal.

A challenge especially for André Onana, author of a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest (1-0) on Wednesday in the FA Cup. Facing the English press, the Cameroonian international assured that his team will do what is necessary to win the three points of victory.

“ We all know how important this match (against City) is for everyone, for us, for the club, for the fans, for the city. We know it will be difficult, but we are going to make it difficult for them. I believe in my guys. We're going to fight.” confided the Indomitable Lions goalkeeper.

André Onana also looked back on the victory against the Reds. Which qualified the Red Devils for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. “ A great feeling to win the match like that. It was not easy. When Bruno (Fernandes) took the free kick, I knew something was going to happen. Now we focus on the next match. We have a lot of injuries this season, but that's life. My defenders were great. I am very happy for the clean sheet. It means a lot to me. We attack and defend together. I’m happy for my guys, for Victor (Lindelof)”added the Cameroonian.