U17 World Cup 2023: Morocco in the quarter-finals, Argentina crushes Venezuela (5-0)

Morocco took over Iran (1-1, 4-1 tab) this Tuesday, in the round of 16 of the 2023 U17 World Cup. A victory which qualifies the Atlas Lion Cubs for the quarter-finals of the tournament. Executioner of Venezuela (5-0), Argentina also validates its ticket for the next round.

The round of 16 of the 2023 U17 World Cup continues this Tuesday in Indonesia, host of the competition. In Java, Morocco faced Iran at the Gelora Bung Tomo stadium. And the Lion Cubs of the Atlas won on penalties (1-1, 4-1 tab).

In a hard-fought match, we had to wait until the second half to see any change on the scoreboard. In the 73rd minute, Esmaeil Gholizadeh, at the conclusion of a collective action, will open the scoring for Iran. A precious advantage retained by Tim Melli until the 94th minute, before Nassim Azaouzi equalized for the Cubs. A goal which forced the two teams to decide between themselves during the fateful penalty shootout.

A test which was successful for the Moroccans, who scored four shots against just one for the Iranian team. Morocco therefore qualifies for the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup. A first for the Cherifian team which will challenge Mali, executioner of Mexico (5-0) in the next round in the other round of 16 this Tuesday.

Another team qualified for the quarter-finals this Tuesday, Argentina, which easily defeated Venezuela. The U17 Albicelestes won with a score of 5-0. Augustin Fabian Ruberto notably scored a double. In the next round, Argentina will face Brazil, defeater of Ecuador (3-1), on Monday.