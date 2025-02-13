Tunisia: Abir Moussi on hunger strike to denounce his conditions of detention

Tunisia: Opposition member Abir Moussi brought before the criminal court

ByThe Mwebantu Team

ABIR Moussi, leader of the Destourien Libre party, began a hunger strike on Wednesday in prison, denouncing the ill -treatment that she underwent, according to her lawyer, Nafaa Laribi.

The latter expressed concern about the state of health and safety of his client. He revealed that Abir Moussi had encountered a health problem during the previous weekend, but that no appropriate medical management had been assured.

“Despite her critical state, she was not transported to the infirmary, and no doctor was called. They just prescribed medication after a simple telephone consultation ”he said. Tunisian authorities did not comment on the situation.

ABIR Moussi had initially supported the exceptional decisions taken by President Kaïs Saïed on July 25, 2021, in particular the suspension of the Parliament and the executive takeover of the country, invoking the emergency powers provided for by the Constitution. However, she then became one of her opponents, criticizing the management of political parties. On October 5, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued against Moussi by the Tunisian criminal court.

