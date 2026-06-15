Transfer of service to the Ministry of Family: Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf sets the course for more transformative social action

The transition at the head of the Ministry of Family, Social Action and Solidarity took place this Monday between the outgoing minister Maïmouna Dièye and her successor, Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf, who outlined a roadmap marked by a desire to break with the logic of assistance in favor of a more productive and inclusive approach to national solidarity.

In her speech, the new minister paid tribute to the action carried out by her predecessor, while calling for a new step in the design of social policies. She insisted on the need to transform public intervention into a development lever, capable of generating economic opportunities and strengthening the autonomy of vulnerable households.

The roadmap presented is structured around three major pillars: the economic empowerment of women and the promotion of gender, the social protection of families and vulnerable groups, as well as the strengthening of governance and the management of public policies. An architecture which, according to her, should make it possible to increase the efficiency and coherence of social action throughout the territory.

In line with the national guidelines supported by Head of State Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ahmadou Al Aminou Lô, the minister also underlined the importance of a transversal and coordinated approach, in line with the country’s major strategic development frameworks.

At the heart of his intervention, the question of women’s empowerment took center stage. Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf called for increased mobilization to make investment in women an engine of growth, equity and social justice, while strengthening the fight against gender-based violence and persistent inequalities.

The ceremony, held in the presence of ministry teams, marked the official launch of a new dynamic placed under the sign of performance, solidarity and public responsibility.

SG