CAN Female Futsal 2025: The drawing of the group phase

The CAF proceeded this Thursday at the draw for the group phase of the first edition of the CAN feminine Futsal 2025. The competition will take place from April 22 to 30 in Morocco.

The 16 teams qualified for the final phase of the Futsal 2025 female CAN are now fixed on their fate. The drawing of the group stage was carried out this Thursday at CAF headquarters in Cairo in Egypt on Thursday. A distribution ceremony that gave birth to beautiful posters in perspective.

Host of the competition, Morocco shares group A with Cameroon and Namibia. Also qualified for this final phase, Angola, Egypt and Guinea form the favorite pool. Favorite for the coronation, Senegal will animate group C with Madagascar and Tanzania.

The Futsal 2025 female CAN will take place from April 22 to 30 in Morocco. The two finalists will represent Africa at the Competition World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines from November 21 to December 7, 2025.

The composition of the three groups

Group A

Morocco

Cameroon

Namibia

Group B

Angola

Egypt

Guinea

Group C

Madagascar

Tanzania

Senegal