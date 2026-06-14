Socialist Party: Aminata Mbengue Ndiaye convenes an important General Assembly on June 13

The Secretary General of the Socialist Party, Aminata Mbengue Ndiaye, has convened a General Assembly of Coordinating Secretaries General for Saturday June 13, 2026 at 10 a.m. sharp at the Léopold Sédar Senghor Party House in Dakar.

According to the press release signed by the Secretary General of the party, this meeting is of particular importance in the context of relaunch and reorganization of political training. Beyond the Coordinating General Secretaries, the General Assembly will be extended to several structures and bodies of the Socialist Party.

Invited in particular are the presidents of the regional unions, regional leaders of the National Socialist Youth Movement (boys and girls), representatives of the Socialist Pupils and Students Movement, the Advisory Council of Elders, the Organization of Socialist Workers, Nationals, Socialist Vision as well as the Network of Socialist Academics. Socialists from the diaspora present in Senegal will also take part in this important meeting.

The agenda will be structured around three major points. The meeting will begin with an introductory speech by the Secretary General, followed by the presentation of the conclusions of the work of the Special Recovery Commission. The participants will then take stock of the various party coordinations across the country.

Through this mobilization of national, regional leaders and various affiliated structures, the leadership of the Socialist Party intends to strengthen internal cohesion, assess the coordination situation and define the prospects for relaunching the organization in the months to come.

In her message addressed to the activists and officials concerned, Aminata Mbengue Ndiaye called on all comrades to participate in this strategic meeting for the future of the Socialist Party.

CGD