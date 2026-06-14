The crisis in the Sahel: an opportunity for Dakar?

Although Senegal is on the periphery of the Sahel, it is essential to strengthen its central role as mediator in the region.

The role of Dakar in the Sahel is at a decisive turning point. The security crisis in this region continues to worsen. The creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in 2023 by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger continues to hinder the crucial regional cooperation efforts of ECOWAS, of which they were once part, and of which Senegal will take over the presidency of the Commission in 2026.

It is therefore not surprising that populations confronted with the conflict against terrorism, as well as experts, are losing hope. However, the holding of the Dakar International Forum on April 20 and 21 offered a rare platform for dialogue on security and peace on an international scale.

Two main messages were conveyed throughout the event. The first is the importance of respect for the sovereignty, in all its forms, of West African countries by regional and international actors. The second is the need for a regional approach to an essentially cross-border crisis. “This is our paradox,” notes Joao Cravinho, special representative of the European Union for the Sahel region: the very exercise of sovereign powers obliges us to share this sovereignty. »

The fragility of this balance is well known in West Africa, like the break of the AES States with ECOWAS. However, Mr Cravinho reminds us that despite this fragmentation, it is a sovereign decision which “must be respected”, like “Brexit”.

However, the question of sovereignty in the Sahel must be seen as a fluid process rather than a fixed ideology. It is becoming more complex due to political conflicts, technological innovations and geopolitical realities, which are disrupting previously established relationships. In some cases, you have to start from scratch.

This is a frustration of which General Gaye, former chief of staff of the Senegalese armies, is well aware. However, he stressed that it is thanks to “will and vigilance” that Senegal has managed “so far to live together”, a reality that he describes as “one of the country’s greatest successes”.

This experience of diversity and tolerance acquired at the national level allows Senegal to be well armed to face regional complications. He salutes the “excellent bilateral relations” of his country with the members of the AES, a “synergy without which there will be no lasting solutions”. According to him, events like the Dakar International Forum are “ideas laboratories”, in which solutions can be conceptualized. However, the conference “cannot exceed this role”. This is a starting point, not an end.

This is why Senegal’s upcoming assumption of office as president of the ECOWAS Commission offers a great opportunity. This should make it possible to strengthen sustainable regional cooperation, which is crucial for the future of the region. Its bilateral relations with the AES countries, combined with multilateral approaches such as the Forum, will be of significant support.

Only a collective and inclusive effort will allow the Sahel to find a balance between conceptions of sovereignty and cooperation. If Dakar seizes this opportunity, Senegal could confirm its role as mediator, which the region greatly needs.

By Felix Kind (intern)