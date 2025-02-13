Central African Republic: António Guterres denounces the assassination of a Tunisian blue helmet

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, firmly condemned, on Wednesday, the assassination of a Tunisian blue helmet in the Central African Republic.

In a press release published by the office of the UN spokesperson, it is specified that “The Secretary General deplores with vigorously the murder of a Tunisian blue helmet from the United Nations Multidimensional Multidimensional Mission for Stabilization in the Central African Republic (Minusca). This drama occurred on the night of February 11, when an unidentified armed individual attacked near the village of Zobassinda, on the Ndele-Akursoubak axis, in the prefecture of Bamigui-Bangoran. The peacekeepers were then on a long distance patrol mission to ensure the protection of civilians. »»

The press release expresses the “Deep condolences” to the relatives of the missing blue helmet, as well as to the Tunisian government and people. António Guterres also stressed that “Attacks targeting the United Nations peacekeepers could be described as war crimes under international law. »»

In addition, the Secretary General called on the authorities of the Central African Republic to do everything to identify those responsible for this act and quickly translate them into justice. He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support the people and the Central African government in their peace and stability efforts.

As a reminder, in July 2021, the Tunisian Parliament had approved a resolution authorizing the sending of military forces to the Central African Republic, as part of the UN peacekeeping mission, active since 2014. These missions are composed of Military staff provided by the United Nations member states, chosen for their neutrality in the conflicts in which they intervene.