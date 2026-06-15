Putting skills back at the heart of public action in Senegal (By Moustapha Dieng)

The current political situation may constitute an opportunity for Senegal to reconnect with a culture of performance and results.

The new call from Prime Minister Mouhamed Al Amine Lo in favor of government action more oriented towards concrete results responds to the strong expectations of the Senegalese. In this context, it would be relevant for the President of the Republic and his government to implement one of the principles long defended by the PASTEF party: the call for applications for strategic positions in the administration and the parapublic sector.

Since the appointments made in 2024, it is clear that several leaders of companies and public agencies are struggling to produce tangible results that meet expectations. At the same time, a significant part of the attention seems to be devoted to political issues and future deadlines, notably the presidential election of 2029. This political activity is legitimate in a democracy, but the immediate concerns of the Senegalese remain employment, the cost of living, access to public services and the creation of wealth.

A reform based on competence and merit could be initiated. The State could identify strategic positions requiring renewal and entrust several specialized recruitment firms with the mission of searching for the best Senegalese profiles, including within the diaspora.

At the end of a pre-selection, an independent committee, inspired by that set up as part of the “Sunu Champion” initiative, could interview the candidates and submit a shortlist of three profiles to the President of the Republic for a final decision.

The managers thus appointed should be linked to the State by performance contracts comprising precise, measurable objectives and periodically evaluated by the deliberative bodies of the structures concerned. The results obtained should constitute the main criterion for retention or renewal in positions.

Senegal is going through a period where every institution, every public official and every citizen must be mobilized around efficiency and the production of results. Political debates and electoral deadlines will have their place when the time comes. Today, the urgency is to meet the concrete expectations of the Senegalese and accelerate the economic and social transformation of the country.

Moustapha Dieng, Business lawyer!