Cooperation: Beninese President Romuald Wadagni visits Dakar

The President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, made a friendship and working visit to Senegal this Tuesday.

“Arriving around 10 a.m. at the Léopold Sédar Senghor military airport, where he was welcomed with honors by the Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the Beninese President first spoke face-to-face with his counterpart in the salon of honor,” reports the Presidency of Senegal.

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According to the same source, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, economic and financial cooperation, as well as the security and political challenges shared by the West African region.

Extended to the Palace of the Republic, the discussions confirmed a common desire to consolidate the Dakar-Cotonou axis and to give sub-regional integration new commercial dynamics.

Mr. DIEME