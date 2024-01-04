Togo – DRC: Faure Gnassingbé congratulates Félix Tshisekedi on his re-election

The President of the Republic of Togo Faure Gnassingbé sent his congratulations to his counterpart Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on his re-election as head of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Candidate for his own succession at the head of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi is declared the winner with more than 70% of the votes cast, according to the provisional results published on December 31, 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI). ). Since the announcement of the provisional results, Étienne Tshisekedi’s son has continued to receive congratulatory messages from several African leaders.

In a message published on his official accounts, President Faure Gnassingbé, like his counterparts from Senegal and Guinea-Bissau, sent his warm congratulations to his “brother and friend” for his brilliant victory. He did not fail to emphasize the importance of relations between Togo and the DRC.

“I am convinced that this new mandate offers us the opportunity to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship, fraternity and cooperation between our countries. I express ardent wishes for peace, stability and harmony for the brother people of the Congo,” wrote Faure Gnassingbé.

As a reminder, Félix Tshisekedi was declared the winner with 73.34% of the votes, followed by Moïse Katumbi (18.08%) and Martin Fayulu (5.33%), at the end of the vote on December 20.