‘Mistakes are part of learning’, Onana on his first record at Man United

In an interview with Sky Italia, André Onana believes his mediocre first half of the season at Manchester United is part of his apprenticeship at the Red Devils and promises to come back stronger this year.

With already more than 40 goals conceded in Mancunian cages, André Onana is not having the best season of his career in the Premier League. Harshly criticized, the Cameroonian goalkeeper is even announced as leaving while there are rumors of the arrival of a new goalkeeper to compete with the Indomitable Lion.

Asked about this miserable record under Mancunian colors, the native of Nkol Ngok would like to recall his exceptional 2022-2023 season at Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri who reached the final of the Champions League.

“Mistakes are part of learning, we know that people expect a lot from me and that’s why they criticize me so much. But for me it’s not a problem, I’m used to it. The same thing happened at Inter. At first they criticized me, but look how it ended… Now it’s eternal love with the Nerazzurri. Manchester United is an even bigger club and the expectations are also bigger, but I am sure that by doing better and better, from now on we will smile together like it happened with Inter“, declared the Cameroonian at the microphone of Sky Italia.

“ Few people believed in us, but we showed what we were capable of. Now at United I have my future in my hands, we just have to get back up and I’m sure we will. This is why I say that life is made up of moments and that, for better or for worse, they are always temporary. he added. After 20 days of the Premier League, Manchester United are eighth in the standings with 31 points, 14 lengths behind leader Liverpool.