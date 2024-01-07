Togo 0-3 Algeria: “I told them not to hurt any Algerian player”, Togolese coach

Beaten with the Eperviers by Algeria (0-3) Friday in a friendly, counting for the preparations for CAN 2023, the coach of the local team of Togo, Coubadja Kader, declared that he had asked his foals to not injure any Algerian player.

Togo hosted Algeria on Friday evening at the Kégué stadium as part of preparations for CAN 2023. A friendly meeting which turned against the locals who were crushed by the Fennecs. Too strong for the Togolese, the Algerians won with a score of 3-0 with a hat-trick from Ramy Bensebaini (20th, 54th, 69th). A logical defeat for the Eperviers who had no influence at all in the match, between technical faults and defensive fragility.

In the mixed zone after the match, the Togolese coach analyzed the performance of his team made up only of players playing in the local championship. And Coubadja Kader explained that he had instructed his men not to hurt the Algerians.

“In the content, there was technical waste, with fatigue. I told my players that we have two games to play. I told them not to hurt any Algerian players. They are going to play the CAN. I’m happy with the match, if they did exactly what we said we should draw. But, my players did not know how to handle set plays,” declared the coach of the Eperviers A’.

Algeria will play a final friendly match on Tuesday against Burundi, still in Lomé but this time behind closed doors. Perhaps for this meeting, the Riyad Mahrez gang will not benefit from this preferential treatment.