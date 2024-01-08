Gabon: “no soldier will be protected from abuse”, Oligui Nguema

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, president of the transition in Gabon, affirmed the end of impunity for the military during the presentation of the wishes of the central administration to the presidential couple on January 4, 2024.

In an effort to reconnect with the population and strengthen national unity in Gabon, the general guaranteed that the military will no longer benefit from immunity from sanctions. Explicitly, he declared that the Transitional Committee for the Restoration of Integrity (CTRI) will not tolerate any reprehensible behavior and that the era of impunity is over.

“I want to assure you that CTRI will not support any deviation. Impunity is over. It is essential to let justice operate independently, without interference”, underlined the president of the Transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema. This declaration emphasizes the importance of allowing justice to act freely, without manipulation.

Speaking specifically to the defense and security forces in Gabon, General Oligui Nguema encouraged top brass to impose severe and firm sanctions on any member guilty of infractions. Also, he emphasized respect for the disciplinary rules of the Defense and Security Forces, as well as national laws in force.

“I urge the senior officers to rigorously and energetically sanction any agent guilty of offenses, in accordance with the disciplinary regulations of the Defense and Security Forces and the laws in force in our country”added the president.