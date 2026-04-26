The Ziguinchor region facing the land challenge April 23, 2026

At a time when displaced populations are gradually returning to their lands in Casamance, the land issue is resurfacing with its share of tensions. Gathered yesterday in Ziguinchor, public actors, defense and security forces and civil society warned of the risks of conflicts linked to land and natural resources, while pleading for lasting solutions.

ZIGUINCHOR – In Ziguinchor, land governance and natural resource management were at the heart of a meeting yesterday. It is initiated by the NGO Movement Against Small Arms in West Africa (Malao), in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. Part of the Training program on small arms in Senegal (Falsen 2026), this consultation brought together representatives of the State, defense and security forces, as well as several civil society organizations. Objective: to anticipate the tensions that could arise from the gradual return of displaced populations to Casamance.

At the center of the exchanges, disputes between indigenous and non-indigenous people over the occupation of land, but also the desire for natural resources. For participants, these social fragilities can quickly compromise the stabilization efforts undertaken in the region. National coordinator of Malao, Youssouph Badji, insisted on the dialogue approach adopted by the organizers. “Our ambition is not to impose recipes, but to create a framework for exchanges to bring out concrete proposals from the actors themselves,” he explained.

Youssouph Badji also warned of the security consequences of these disputes. “When a land conflict escalates, some may be tempted to rearm to protect their interests. It is therefore essential to prevent these crises and to favor peaceful settlement mechanisms,” warned Mr. Badji. The recommendations resulting from this meeting will be transmitted to the public authorities. The organizers hope to contribute to strong decisions capable of sustainably consolidating peace in areas of return.